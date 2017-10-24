Syrian Security Officers Foil Car Bombing Attack in Latakia Province – Source

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Syrian security officers have foiled a car bombing attack in the western city of Latakia, according to a source in the security services.

“The security services kept watch over an explosive-laden pickup vehicle with an Aleppo province license plate. They stopped it at one of the checkpoints and arrested the suicide car driver,” the source told Sputnik.

No further details have been available.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with the country’s government fighting against terrorist groups and armed opposition. Despite a ceasefire backed by Russia and Turkey, currently in place in several Syrian regions, the country still suffers from terrorist attacks with one of the latest taking place on October 10, when a car bomb attack near the border of Deir ez-Zor and Hasaka provinces killed tens of civilians, many of them women and children fleeing Islamist violence.

