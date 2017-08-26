Syrian Opposition Cairo Platform Against Joining HNC Without Moscow Group

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Tuesday, the negotiations between the HNC, Cairo and Moscow opposition platforms took place in Riyadh. The HNC said that the meeting was not successful due to the Moscow group’s refusal to adopt any document demanding the resignation of Syrian President Bashar Assad and his exclusion from governing the country during the transitional period. A member of the HNC delegation, Fateh Hassoun, told Sputnik Thursday that HNC may create a joint delegation of Syrian opposition with the Cairo platform, but without the Moscow group.

“If some two platforms succeeded to unite, then the goal still would not be reached, as it is the unification of [the three] platforms in line with the [UN Security Council] resolution 2254,” Suleiman said, answering a question about the possibility of the establishment of a joint Cairo-HNC delegation.

The opposition politician added that there were still certain disputes between the Cairo platform and the HNC.

The next round of talks between the Syrian opposition is scheduled for October. The negotiations would follow the September round of Geneva talks on the settlement in the crisis-torn country.

