Syrian General Responsible for Deir ez-Zor Defense Killed in Mine Blast – Staff

General Issam Zahreddine was on a special operation at Saqr Island in Deir Ezzor, when his vehicle struck the land mine and exploded, according to Almasdarnews.

According to AMN news outlet, Issam Zahreddine was born in Sweida village of Tarba in 1961. According to reports, General was the head of the 104 Brigade of the Syrian Republican Guard.

​On September 5, the Syrian army, with help from the Russian Aerospace Forces, lifted the siege of Deir ez-Zor after a three-year blockade of the city. After that, the road between Palmyra and Deir ez-Zor became available for humanitarian convoys.

Later the Syrian Army continued its operation in the Deir ez-Zor area, planning to destroy all terrorists there.

Deir ez-Zor is located on the banks of the Euphrates River in the northeast of Damascus.

