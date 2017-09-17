Syrian Forces Cut Main Daesh Supply Route Into Deir ez-Zor

DEIR EZ-ZOR (Sputnik) – Syrian government forces have cut off the main supply route to areas of Deir ez-Zor in the east of the country held by Daesh (ISIS) terrorists by securing control over a strategic town close to the formerly besieged city, an army operations staff source told Sputnik on Sunday.

Syrian forces have been on the offensive in the area around the city over recent days in the wake of the successful operation to break through Daesh forces encircling Deir ez-Zor. Most militants have been pushed back several miles east, and across the Euphrates.

“The army and its allies have pushed Daesh terrorists out of the Jafra area, thus cutting the main supply route to Daesh-held areas of Deir ez-Zor,” the source said.

Daesh militants then started fleeing for Mayadin and further toward the northern outskirts of Deir ez-Zor, according to the source.

Last week, Syrian government troops supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces lifted the blockade around Deir ez-Zor that had been maintained by Daesh for several years. Fighting continues in the east and southeast of the city.

