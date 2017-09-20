Syrian Democratic Forces, Coalition Forces Liberate 80% of Raqqa

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by the US-led coalition, announced on Wednesday that some 80 percent of the Syrian city of Raqqa from the Daesh terrorist group (banned in numerous countries).

“It can be said that 80 percent of Raqqa city has been liberated. Our units continue clearance of mine and remaining militants in the city’s squares where fighting continues,” the SDF said in a statement.

Earlier SDF media relations representative Mustafa Balli told Sputnik Turkiye that Daesh terrorists entrenched in the city of Raqqa were sending female suicide bombers into the fray. According to him, the fighting was raging in six districts of the city, including the city center, where the government buildings are located, and around the Saat and Delle squares where Daesh terrorists publicly executed civilians.

SDF forces launched an offensive aimed at liberating the city of Raqqa that was held by Daesh terrorist group since 2013.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations started carrying out airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq in 2014, with the strikes in Syria not being authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council. Russia has been fighting terrorists in Syria at Assad’s request since September 30, 2015.

US-led coalition forces Daesh in Iraq and Syria carried out 44 strikes on Tuesday, including 30 near the Syrian city of Raqqa, Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

“Near Raqqah, 30 strikes engaged six ISIS tactical units and destroyed 28 fighting positions, three vehicles, two ISIS communications infrastructure items and an ISIS headquarters,” the release stated on Wednesday.

In Iraq, fourteen strikes were carried out by coalition forces near three cities, including Huwijah and Rawah. They destroyed Daesh headquarters, mortar systems, command and control nodes, and weapons caches, among other targets.

The release also noted 51 additional strikes were carried out in both Syria and Iraq on September 17-18, which closed in the past 24 hours. The strikes near Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor in Syria, as well as Huwayjah in Iraq, destroyed Daesh fighting positions and vehicles, engaged Daesh tactical units and damaged supply routes.

