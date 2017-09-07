Syrian Defense Minister Holds Meeting With Defense Commanders in Deir ez-Zor

0

DEIR EZ-ZOR (Sputnik) – Syrian Defense Minister Fahd Freij arrived on Thursday in Deir ez-Zor after the siege was broken in order to meet with its defense commanders, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The minister familiarized himself with the state of affairs, congratulated the servicemen on victory and visited the site where the scene was broken.

On Tuesday, the Syrian army lifted the three-year-long blockade of Deir ez-Zor. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, efforts of the Syrian government forces were backed by Russian air and cruise missile strikes.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Middle East

Related Post

 Rosatom Expects to Sign Contract With Egypt to Bui... VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom) expects to sign a contract with Egypt on construc...
Syrian Opposition Thanks Russia for 'Gift of ... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Representatives of the Syrian opposition, in comments to Sputnik, thanked Russia for its vital contr...
'Better Than Tomahawks': How Russia'... On September 5, the Admiral Essen frigate of the Russian Black Sea Fleet struck an area near Ash Sholah held by Daesh terrorists with&n...
Russian Warplanes Eliminate Over 1,000 Terrorists ... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Aerospace Forces killed more than 1,000 terrorists during the operation conducted on the grou...