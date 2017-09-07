Syrian Defense Minister Holds Meeting With Defense Commanders in Deir ez-Zor

DEIR EZ-ZOR (Sputnik) – Syrian Defense Minister Fahd Freij arrived on Thursday in Deir ez-Zor after the siege was broken in order to meet with its defense commanders, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The minister familiarized himself with the state of affairs, congratulated the servicemen on victory and visited the site where the scene was broken.

On Tuesday, the Syrian army lifted the three-year-long blockade of Deir ez-Zor. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, efforts of the Syrian government forces were backed by Russian air and cruise missile strikes.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East