Syrian Army Takes Control Over 70-Mile Border Section With Lebanon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The advances of the country’s army and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement in the Damascus province have connected the key region of Western Qalamoun with the strategic border region of Al Zabadani, thus restoring full security along the border line between Syria and Lebanon, Al-Masdar News online newspaper said.

Syria and Lebanon share a 230-mile border, which is mostly controlled by authorities, but certain areas are still plagued by the militants.

In March, the Syrian authorities reached an agreement with the country’s opposition groups on evacuation of militants and their families from the settlements of Al Zabadani and Madaya to Idlib in exchange for evacuation of civilians from the Shia population towns of Fua and Kefraya. The evacuation started on April 14.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy



Sputnik News



