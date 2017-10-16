Syrian Army Surrounds Remaining Daesh Terrorists in Deir ez-Zor – Source

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Syrian forces dislodged Daesh terrorists from the Syrian town of Al Hussainiyah north of Deir ez-Zor and continue to surround the remaining militants inside the city, a military source told Sputnik Monday.

“The Syrian army continues its offensive on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river, during which it has restored control over Al Hussainiyah north of Deir ez-Zor. The remaining terrorists are thus being surrounded in the city’s districts,” the source said.

According to the source, several dozen militants have been killed and Daesh armored vehicles and offroad vehicles loaded with heavy machine guns have been destroyed in the operation on Monday.

The Russian General Staff said last week that the Syrian government offensive near Deir ez-Zor was developing successfully. According to the Russian military, the assault units of Gen. Hasan Sukhel with the support of Russian air forces had completely liberated the right bank of the Euphrates to the north-west and west of the city, establishing control over an area of 1,776 square miles.

Following the historic lifting of a three-year Daesh siege of the city of Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian army continued its operation in the province in order to completely wipe terrorists out. Last week, the government forces have established control over the largest Daesh hotbed in the province located in the city of al-Mayadeen.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East