Syrian Army Reportedly Engaged in Fierce Fighting Against Daesh in Homs

0

DEIR EZ-ZOR (Syria),  (Sputnik) – Al-Quaryatayn is located at a highway connecting Damascus with the ancient city of Palmyra, 120 kilometers (some 75 miles) from the Syrian capital.

“IS [Daesh, outlawed in numerous countries] militants are trying to storm al-Quaryatayn. The army and allied forces are engaged in fighting on the outskirts of the town. The situation is difficult,” the source said.

The town was liberated by Syrian government troops supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces in spring 2016. Terrorists, who controlled the town, threatened to execute 168 Christian hostages in the event of an assault. The town was encircled and seized only after the hostages had been released.

The day before, the Russian Defense Ministry commented on the recent developments in the region, saying that both Daesh and al-Nusra have borne their heaviest losses over the last few months, their attempts to launch an offensive in Syria’s western and eastern regions failed. The Russian Aerospace Forces conducted strikes in Syria from September 19-29, killing 2,359 Daesh militants and injuring 2,700 others.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Middle East

Related Post

 Russia Puts Not Only Military, But Political Effor... DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Commenting on the second anniversary of the anti-terror operation carried out by the Russian Armed Forc...
Kurdistan Government Views Suspension of Flights b... ERBIL (Sputnik) — The Kurdistan Regional Government considered the decision of the Iraqi authorities to suspend flights to t...
'Honest Broker': UK Journalist Hails Rus... “Under the US flourished, and the Russian intervention pushed the terrorists back. We’ve seen huge military advances by the Syrian g...
Daesh, al-Nusra Bear Heaviest Losses Over Last Few... The recent Daesh attempts and al-Nusra Front terror groups, both outlawed in Russia, to launch an offensive in Syria's western and east...