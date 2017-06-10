Syrian Army Reaches Border With Iraq Near Al Tanf

MOSCOW (Sputnik) –The Syrian army supported by allied units continues the offensive in the Badiya desert, where they reached the border with Iraq, the SANA news agency reported citing a military source.

All units of Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia, remaining in the area, were reportedly eliminated during the offensive.

The offensive advances despite the US-led coalition’s airstrike that hit the Syrian troops near al-Tanf on Thursday. Syria as well as Russia condemn coalition airstrikes against Syrian troops saying that such strikes violate international law and strengthen terrorists’ positions.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East