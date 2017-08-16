Syrian Army Poised to Kick Daesh Out of Hama (VIDEO)

Syrian army units aided by Qalamoun Shield Forces have managed to seize control of strategic elevated positions on the eastern outskirts of Salаmiyah and are now ready to advance on the town of Uqayribat – the last Daesh stronghold in Hama province.

A source in the Syrian military told Sputnik Arabic that “Syrian army and allied forces managed to secure elevated positions near the village of Salba. These positions allow the army to advance on Uqayribat and to shell Daesh militants entrenched in Salba.”

The source also said that this military operation was further complicated by the fact that the militants used tunnels and rocky terrain features in an attempt to halt the advance of the government forces.

Having secured the road leading to Salamiyah and Raqqa, the Syrian army is now getting ready to deal yet another blow to Daesh forces by liberating Uqayribat.

© Sputnik/ Morad Saeed



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East