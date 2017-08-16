Syrian Army Kills Kuwaiti, Saudi, Malaysian Daesh Terrorists in Deir ez-Zor

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The Syrian armed forces on Wednesday destroyed numerous Daesh (outlawed in Russia) terrorists, including Kuwaiti, Saudi and Malaysian nationals, and damaged Daesh infrastructure in a massive operation in the city of Deir ez-Zor, local media reported.

According to the SANA state news agency, the operation was carried out in al-Hweiqeh and al-Rashidiya districts of the city and in the area of the Deir ez-Zur Airport. The operation was backed by the national air forces, the news outlet added.

The operation resulted in numerous casualties among the terrorists, including those coming from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, the report said. The airstrikes also destroyed miscellaneous Daesh targets in the city.

Since July 2014, Deir ez-Zor has been under siege of the Daesh militants. Syrian army units control part of the city, but they are supplied with food and ammunition only by air.

