Syrian Army Kicks Out Daesh Terrorists From Nine Settlements in Hama Province

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – According to the source, Syrian troops have liberated the settlements east of Salamiyah, in the Hama province.

The source noted that in the neighboring Homs province, government forces managed to advance on Al-Salamiyah district and approach the administrative borders of the Deir ez-Zor province.

The news comes after the reports that the Syrian Army managed to encircle a large group of Daesh militants in the town of Akerbat in eastern Hama.

Several thousand terrorists were said to have been trapped in the area. Syrian forces with support from Russian aviation have cut off the escape routes for the terrorist groups seeking to escape.

The liberation of Akerbat is deemed to pave the way for a further offensive by the Syrian Army, including on Deir ez-Zor. The Syrian Army is expected to attack the city from several directions.

Syria has been in the grip of a civil war for over six years. Government forces are fighting against Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, as well as numerous extremist and terrorist groups, such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, also outlawed in Russia.

