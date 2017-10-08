Syrian Army Encircles Daesh in Eastern Syria's Al Mayadin

The operation of Syrian army aimed at encircling Daesh militants in Syria’s south-eastern city of Al Mayadin is underway, a source known with the situation on the ground told Sputnik on Sunday.

“The assault troops (of Syrian army) are clearing areas in the western outskirts of Al Mayadin,” the source said.

The day before, Russia’s Defense Ministry had reported the elimination of Daesh command position in the Al Mayadin district, saying that about 80 militants were killed during the raid, including important Daesh commanders.

Earlier on Friday, Syrian government forces and their allies have completed a military operation against Daesh in the eastern part of Syria’s Homs province, liberating 1,800 square kilometers (694.9 square miles) of territory.

The city of Al Mayadin is the major Daesh stronghold in the neighboring province of Deir ez-Zor. Terrorists have used this hub to accumulate weapons and manpower to launch attacks on the cities of Palmyra and Deir ez-Zor.

Syrian forces have been on the offensive in the area around the city of Deir ez-Zor. Most militants have been pushed back several miles east and across the Euphrates. Daesh militants then started fleeing for Al Mayadin and further toward the northern outskirts of Deir ez-Zor.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East