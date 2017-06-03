Syrian Army Eliminates 70 Daesh Terrorists in Deir Ez-Zor – Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — According to the SANA news agency, army units destroyed terrorist fortified positions in al-Banorama areas, Tallet Brouk and Alloush in Deir ez-Zor city and its surroundings.

The Syrian army is conducting an operation in the Deir ez-Zor province amid reports of Daesh aiming to transfer it’s de facto capital from Raqqa to the region.

The province of Deir ez-Zor has large Daesh presence. Its capital city of Deir ez-Zor, held by the Syrian government, has been under a Daesh siege since 2014, but is receiving aid from Russian and the United Nations.

