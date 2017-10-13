Syrian Army Destroys Daesh's Mortar Shells Plant in Deir ez-Zor Province

DEIR EZ-ZOR (Sputnik) — A large plant belonging to the Daesh terror group was found in the city of Al Mayadin in Deir ez-Zor province, a local source told Sputnik.

The source added that he “plant itself has been destroyed and a depot with thousands of produced shells was left.” It was also said that, according to identification marks, some of the shells’ components were supplied to the terrorists by Persian Gulf states.

According to the Syrian intelligence services, Daesh militants supplied shells from Al Mayadin to launch them on mortars used to attack residential neighborhoods in the city of Deir ez-Zor, which is now controlled by the government’s armed forces. Al Mayadin became the major Daesh stronghold following the liberation of Deir ez-Zor. Syrian troops are currently engaged in fighting Daesh militants in the western outskirts of the city.

It was recently reported that

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous opposition groups as well as extremist organizations. The international community has organized two platforms for discussing the reconciliation between the government and the opposition, in Geneva and Astana.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East