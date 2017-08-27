Syrian Army Agrees on Withdrawal of Daesh From Area Close to Lebanon – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a ceasefire agreed between Lebanese army and Daesh militants via mediators came into force.

The agreement on the withdrawal of remaining Daesh militants from Western Qalamoun to eastern region of Syria was reached between Hezbollah and Daesh with an aim to prevent further bloodshed, the SANA news agency reported.

On August 19, the Lebanese army launched an operation to defeat Daesh terrorists on its side of the border with Syria. At the same time, Hezbollah, along with Syrian army, has been conducting operations against Daesh on the Syrian side of the border.

The operation resulted in significant advance of Lebanese and Syrian troops in the region and severe losses of Daesh.

