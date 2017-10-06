Syrian Army Advances Toward Large Daesh Stronghold in Deir ez-Zor – State Media

DEIR EZ-ZOR (Sputnik) — Syrian government troops have advanced toward the outskirts of the city of Al Mayadin in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, where one of the largest strongholds of the Daesh terrorist group (ISIS, Islamic State, banned in Russia) is located, SANA news agency reported Friday.

The army units have clashed with Daesh terrorists five kilometers away from Al Mayadin, according to SANA.

The troops reportedly destroyed several Daesh weapons depots and a communication hub.

Daesh militants in Al Mayadin have been attempting to launch offensives against the Syrian army in the city of Deir ez-Zor. They have been receiving arms and recruits from Iraqi territory via the town of Abu Kamal close to the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The new operation of the Syrian army in the province comes a month after the three-year blockade of the city was lifted by government troops with support from the Russian Aerospace Forces on September 5. The operation to clear the city from remaining terrorists is currently underway.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin



