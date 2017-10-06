Syrian Army Advances Toward Large Daesh Stronghold in Deir ez-Zor – State Media

0

DEIR EZ-ZOR (Sputnik) — Syrian government troops have advanced toward the outskirts of the city of Al Mayadin in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, where one of the largest strongholds of the Daesh terrorist group (ISIS, Islamic State, banned in Russia) is located, SANA news agency reported Friday.

The army units have clashed with Daesh terrorists five kilometers away from Al Mayadin, according to SANA.

The troops reportedly destroyed several Daesh weapons depots and a communication hub.

Daesh militants in Al Mayadin have been attempting to launch offensives against the Syrian army in the city of Deir ez-Zor. They have been receiving arms and recruits from Iraqi territory via the town of Abu Kamal close to the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The new operation of the Syrian army in the province comes a month after the three-year blockade of the city was lifted by government troops with support from the Russian Aerospace Forces on September 5. The operation to clear the city from remaining terrorists is currently underway.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Middle East

Related Post

 OPCW Says Found Evidence of Chemical Weapons Use i... BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – According to the organization, OPCW Director-General Ahmet Uzumcu briefed States Parties to the Chemical Weapons ...
Daesh Militants Driven Out of 91% of Syrian Territ... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Islamists have been cleared from over 91 percent of the Syrian territory, according to figures published ...
Damascus Orphans Send Touching Plea for Peace to M... "Today we organized a special lesson at the orphanage," Falluh said. "The children wrote peace letters to the combatants in the eastern...
At Least Three Civilians Killed in Daesh Shelling ... DEIR EZ-ZOR (Syria) (Sputnik) — Reportedly, the shelling was carried out by Daesh (banned in Russia). Several mortar shells explo...