Syrian Air Forces Strike Daesh Positions in Deir ez-Zor Province

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — According to the Syrian Satellite Channel, the Syrian forces struck Daesh targets in a number of settlements in the Deir ez-Zor province, eliminating many militants, including foreign mercenaries, and destroying 15 vehicles with heavy machine guns.

Earlier in the day, Daesh terrorists fired rockets at the al-Jour neighborhood of the city of Deir ez-Zor, killing three people and injuring 10 others.

Since July 2014, Deir ez-Zor has been under siege by Daesh.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East