Syria Wants to Resume Deliveries of Fruit, Vegetables to Russia Via Belarus

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Rosselkhoznadzor’s representative said that on Wednesday the federal service had held talks with the head of the Syrian Plant Protection Department.

“The Syrian party said it was interested in resuming the deliveries of plant production to Russia, such as peaches, nectarines, apples, pears and cherry,” the watchdog said.

The Syrian department pointed out that it was ready to provide information about the volumes of deliveries so that their Russian colleagues could verify the volumes of the incoming production.

In November 2016, Rosselkhoznadzor banned Syrian fruit and vegetable exports through Belarus over fears that products from countries subjected to the Russian food embargo were delivered to Russia as Syrian ones.

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Middle East

Related Post

 Iraqi Forces Bust Daesh Chemical Weapons Factory i... Shakir Jaudat, Chief of the Iraqi Federal Police, told Sputnik Arabic that a makeshift factory designed for "making bombs laced with poisono...
Turkish Ambassador Says Erdogan Postpones Azerbaij... BAKU (Sputnik) — Earlier in the month, Turkish media reported that Erdogan would visit Azerbaijan on September 10-11. Ozoral told...
Gazprom Neft, LUKoil Present Plans for Iranian Oil... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "Russian Gazpromneft has submitted its proposed plan to develop the two fields of Changouleh and Cheshmeh Khos...
Flagship Resort in Damascus Backs to Peaceful Life According to the statements of local authorities, Zabadani resort town in Damascus province, which is located 25 kilometers from the Syrian capital, i...