Southern Syria De-Escalation Zone to Be Set Up in Daraa, Quneitra Provinces

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Guarantor states agreed to create de-escalation zones in “Idlib province and parts of the neighbouring provinces (Latakia, Hama and Aleppo), certain parts in the north of Homs province, Eastern Ghouta, certain parts in Syria’s south (Deraa and Quneitra provinces),” the memorandum signed by the ceasefire guarantor states in Astana reads.

Drafts seen by Sputnik earlier did not specify where exactly the southern zone would be created.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia. The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.

