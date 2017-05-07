Situation in Syria’s De-Escalation Zones Stable – Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Syrian civil war has been raging for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, both of which are outlawed in Russia. Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016.

“All the opposing sides assess the situation in the areas where the memorandum on Syria’s safe zones establishment is in effect as stable,” the Russian reconciliation center said in a statement.

On Thursday, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed the memorandum on establishment of four safe zones in the Arab country as part of the Astana talks on Syrian settlement. According to the memorandum, no clashes between government forces and armed groups should take place in the zones starting from May 6.

