Saudi King's Visit to Russia Could Help Resolve Syrian Crisis – Jordan Official

AMMAN (Sputnik) — The visit of Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Moscow is politically advantageous for Jordan and creates new possibilities for achieving peace in the Middle East, Raid Khaza’leh, the head of Jordanian parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik Friday.

“This visit is extremely profitable for Jordan. Such a big country as Saudi Arabia, which is our important ally, has engaged in a political rhetoric regarding the Syrian business which is close to Jordan’s rhetoric,” Khaza’leh said.

According to Khaza’leh, Jordanian authorities have always adhered to the principle of the political settlement in Syria, unlike Saudi Arabia, which has been rejecting this approach for a long time.

“Saudis have realized that it is impossible to resolve the Syrian crisis on its own, it is possible to do this through concerted efforts, and the solution can not be reached without the consent of the Russian party, the position of which is close to the position of Syrian authorities and the public institutions of the Syrian Arab Republic,” Khaza’leh indicated.

Amman has stated on numerous occasions that the Syrian crisis can be resolved only through the political settlement, adding that the country advocates territorial integrity of the Syrian Republic and remains committed to the fight against terrorist groups on Syrian territory. Meanwhile, the Syrian military has repeatedly accused Jordan of supporting armed groups on the territory of the Arab Republic, including Jabhat Fatah al Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front, banned in Russia), which was refuted by Jordanian authorities.

On Wednesday, King Salman arrived in Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Saudi leader held a meeting with Putin, during which the two parties discussed a number of issues, including the situation in Syria. Earlier in October, King Salman’s adviser Anwar Eshki stated that the Syrian developments would be on the agenda of the two leaders’ meeting, adding that both Saudi Arabia and Russia advocated a unified Syria without foreign influence.

© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East