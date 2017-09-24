Russia's Ria Novosti Correspondent Comes Under Shelling in Syria's Deir ez-Zor

0

The correspondent’s car was damaged by shelling, while the car’s window was also broken. When the shelling occurred, the journalist was standing near the car in the city’s district of Bhelie alongside officers from the Syrian army.

The districts of Deir Ez-Zor are shelled on a daily basis by the Daesh terrorists, outlawed in Russia. Last week, the terrorist shelling attack killed four civilians, and injured nearly a dozen others.

The Syrian Army broke through the terrorists’ blockade of the Syrian city earlier this month. Before that, Deir ez-Zor had endured a Daesh blockade for over three years. Syrian troops, supported by Russian air power, have pushed on to the Euphrates River, and are concentrating their offensive eastward.

In late July, during coverage of the operation to liberate the town of al-Sukhna in Homs province, RT journalist Khaled Alkhateb was killed by Daesh rocket fire. His cameraman received injuries and was taken to hospital.

