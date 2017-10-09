Russia's Return to Middle East to Help Resolve Complex Issues – Saudi Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The presence of Russia in the Middle East will contribute to the creation of the balance of power and resolve complex issues in the region, Zahir al Harithi, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Saudi Arabia’s Consultative Council, told Sputnik Monday.

“We see a commitment to strengthening relations with Russia at both political and civil society levels. Russia has always supported the Arab people. We have more things in common than differences. The return of Moscow [to the Middle East] will help create the balance of power and resolve complex issues,” al Harithi said.

The politician added that the agreements reached during Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s visit to Russia served the interests of both Moscow and Riyadh and would contribute to the establishment of stability in the region.

“Many important issues were considered during the meeting between King Salman bin Abdulaziz and [Russian] President Vladimir Putin. This visit is the beginning of strategic cooperation,” al Harithi said.

On October 4-7, King Salman visited Moscow in the first ever visit of a reigning Saudi monarch to Russia. A number of bilateral agreements were signed during the visit, including preliminary agreements on the acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defense system. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the visit a “landmark” event.

