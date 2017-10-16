Russia's Anti-Terrorist Operation in Syria Close to its End – Defense Minister

0

Russian Defense Minister has said that the Russian military campaign in Syria “is about to be completed.”

Shoigu said at a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman that he wants to discuss “several issues that require urgent solutions and discussion of the prospects for further development of the situation in Syria.”

Shoigu has arrived on a two-day visit to Israel to discuss issues of Russia-Israel military and military-technical cooperation, as well as regional security problems, including the Syrian conflict.

Shoigu also expressed certainty that the current talks would help “to better understand each other,” and contribute to the strengthening of friendly relations between the Russian and Israeli armed forces.

The Russian defense minister’s statement comes the next day after the Syrian army established control over the largest Daesh hotbed in the Deir ez-Zor province, the town of al-Mayadeen. The government forces’ operation to wipe out remaining terrorists from the province with Russia’s aerial support is underway following the lifting of the three-year Daesh siege of the city of Deir ez-Zor in September.

Russia launched a military operation in Syria in September 2015 to provide air support for Syrian government forces, driving Daesh militants from most of the country’s territory. According to latest data released by the Russian Defense Ministry, 92 percent of Syria has been freed from terrorists.

© Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Middle East

Related Post

 Syrian Army Surrounds Remaining Daesh Terrorists i... DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Syrian forces dislodged Daesh terrorists from the Syrian town of Al Hussainiyah north of Deir ez-Zor an...
Syrian Agriculture Needs Transformation Rather Tha... ROME (Sputnik) — Syrian agriculture, which has been severely damaged throughout the course of the armed conflict in the coun...
Trump Shows He Doesn't Abide by Int'l Ag... US President Donald Trump has shown that he doesn't abide by international agreements and obligations, the speaker of the Iranian parliament...
Iraq's Kurdish Leadership Rejects Baghdad Dem... Leaders of Iraqi Kurdistan have rejected the demand of Baghdad to cancel the outcome of the independence referendum, Hemin Hawrami...