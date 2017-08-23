Russian Wooden Houses May Help Solve Syrian Refugee Crisis

Habib Muhammed, a native of Syria currently living in the Russian city of Tyumen, seeks to make a contribution to the postwar reconstruction of his home country via his new project, which may help provide housing to thousands of displaced people who lost their homes during the Syrian conflict.

The businessman intends to import Russian-made prefabricated wooden houses to Syria and assemble them there, which should be cheaper than building the more traditional stone houses.

“These houses would be affordable to all people regardless of their level of income. About 60-70 percent of Syrians have little money and cannot afford to buy housing, as real estate prices in Syria are quite steep. But wooden houses may help solve this problem,” Muhammed told Sputnik Arabic.

He also added that the warm climate and heat won’t be a problem for these wooden buildings as, for example, wooden houses had already been built in neighboring Lebanon.

“We’re going to build houses using modern technologies, but we’ll also implement the knowledge of the past. These will be either wooden or wood and stone houses. Just like the houses in Russia, they will have saunas. The wood will be treated with a special compound to make it resistant to fire, humidity and insects. Houses like these are transported and are assembled on-site like a construction set,” the entrepreneur explained.

According to Muhammed, the houses will be constructed by Russian specialists who will also help teach their Syrian colleagues how to erect these buildings.

