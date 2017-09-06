Russian Warplanes Eliminate Over 1,000 Terrorists in Syria's Akerbat Op – MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Aerospace Forces killed more than 1,000 terrorists during the operation conducted on the ground by the Syrian government forces to gain control of Akerbat settlement in Syria’s Hama province, the Russian Armed Forces’ group commander in Syria said Wednesday.

“In the interests of the offensive of the Syrian army, the aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces conducted 329 strikes, destroying 27 armored vehicles, 48 pickups mounted with heavy weapons and over 1,000 militants in the area of Akerbat,” Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin said.

The Russian officer added that currently, the operation to free the area from Daesh terrorist group is underway in the areas to the west and to the north of Akerbat.

Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, the head of the General Staff’s Main Operational Directorate, revealed details of the Syrian army’s operation in Akerbat.

“Daesh terrorists concentrated significant reserves of weapons, ammunition, food and medical supplies in this fortified area preparing for a long siege. Due to the creation of three surrounded groups, terrorists were divided in this area and they are being defeated in parts.”

The Syrian army, having established the control over Akerbat, blocked the routes for terrorists to regroup, the Russian military said.

“The 4th tank division’s units completed the defeat of the main Daesh forces near Akerbat. Its seizure blocks the regrouping and supply routes for the militant groups.”

During the liberation of Akerbat, terrorists used a record number of suicide attackers, the Russian forces’ in Syria commander said.

“Every day, from 15 to 25 militants with suicide belts as well as 4-5 car bombs were destroyed. All routes to the city were mined.”

Moreover, commenting on the developments in the province, the Defense Ministry said that Russian servicemen in Syria have reached agreements which allowed to unblock the movement of transport on the Homs-Hama road.

“As a result of the agreements reached by the officers of the Russian reconciliation with the representatives of the armed opposition, it was possible to unblock the movement on the strategically important Homs-Hama motorway. This allowed to ease the movement of people and cargos between southern and northern Syria, promoting the economic revival of the country,” Rudskoy said.

The Akerbat operation is a part of the Syrian army’s efforts to deal a “decisive blow” to Daesh in central and eastern Syria.

