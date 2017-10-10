Russian Su-24 Warplane Crashes in Syria, All Crew Members Dead

“On October 10, when accelerating ahead of takeoff from the Hmeymim airfield in Syria, a Su-24 aircraft veered off the runway and crashed. The crew of the plane did not eject in time and died,” the Russian Defense Ministry statement said.

No facilities were destroyed on the ground. A technical malfunction could have caused the crash, the ministry said.

On November 14, 2016 and December 4, 2016, a MiG-29K jet and a Su-33 fighter, respectively, rolled off the deck of Russia’s Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier and were lost at sea. Both planes were part of the aircraft wing of Russia’s Admiral Kuznetsov during the operation in Syria.

A defense industry source told Sputnik in March 2017 that the loss of the fighter jets was caused by a break in the carrier’s arresting wire.

Earlier in 2016, a Russian Aerospace Forces Mi-28N Havoc helicopter crashed near the city of Homs in Syria, killing both pilots, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

