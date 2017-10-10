Russian Su-24 Warplane Crashes in Syria, All Crew Members Dead

0

“On October 10, when accelerating ahead of takeoff from the Hmeymim airfield in Syria, a Su-24 aircraft veered off the runway and crashed. The crew of the plane did not eject in time and died,” the Russian Defense Ministry statement said.

No facilities were destroyed on the ground. A technical malfunction could have caused the crash, the ministry said.

On November 14, 2016 and December 4, 2016, a MiG-29K jet and a Su-33 fighter, respectively, rolled off the deck of Russia’s Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier and were lost at sea.  Both planes were part of the aircraft wing of Russia’s Admiral Kuznetsov during the operation in Syria.

A defense industry source told Sputnik in March 2017 that the loss of the fighter jets was caused by a break in the carrier’s arresting wire.

Earlier in 2016, a Russian Aerospace Forces Mi-28N Havoc helicopter crashed near the city of Homs in Syria, killing both pilots, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

© Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Middle East

Related Post

 Pentagon Calls Syrian General's Claims on US ... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A Pentagon representative told Sputnik on Monday that the claims made by a Syrian general about alleg...
Israeli Minister Elkin 'Regrets' Trump&#... TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — Israeli Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Ze'ev Elkin expressed Monday his regret over US President Donald Trump...
Russia's Return to Middle East to Help Resolv... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The presence of Russia in the Middle East will contribute to the creation of the balance of pow...
Turkey's General Staff Announces Start of Mil... The Turkish General Staff has announced the start of the operation in Syria's Idlib, adding that reconnaissance activities are underway, pos...