Russian MoD Refutes Claims of Servicemen Being Captured by Daesh

0

The statement comes after Daesh released a video allegedly showing two Russian troops being capturd by terrorists.

“All servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, who are operating in the Syrian Arab Republic, carry out the assigned tasks for their intended purposes,” the ministry said in a statement.

The news comes as Russia continues its anti-Daesh operation in Deir ez-Zor. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said earlier in the day that Russian jets had taken out seven Daesh terrorist field commanders, including a terrorism coordinator, in Syria on the eastern bank of the Euphrates over the past two days.

In early September, the Syrian government troops, backed by Russian airstrikes, broke a three-year Daesh blockade to the west and south of Deir ez-Zor.

Russia launched its military operation in Syria on September 30, 2015, at the request of the Syrian government, which has been fighting against various opposition groups as well as terrorist organizations since 2011.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Middle East

Related Post

 Putin Names World's 'Most Urgent' T... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Speaking at a ceremony of the presentation of credentials of new ambassadors on Tuesday, the Ru...
Russian Jets Destroy Daesh Training Center, Take O... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia's Aerospace Forces have taken out seven Daesh (ISIS) terrorist field commanders, including a terrorism coordinato...
Russian Servicemen Open Medical Facility in Syria’... AISHA (Syria) (Sputnik) – Russian servicemen from the Center for Syrian Reconciliation opened on Tuesday a medical facility in&nb...
Five Police Officers Injured by Explosion in Bahra... DUBAI (Sputnik) – Five police officers were slightly injured by an explosion in Bahrain’s capital of Manama, press service of&nb...