Russian Military Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Syria – MoD

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a Mi-28 Russian combat chopper made an emergency landing in the Syrian province of Hama due to malfunction on Friday.

It was not shelled from the ground, the ministry emphasized, when commenting on speculations that the Russian aircraft was allegedly downed by militants.

The helicopter has been escorting a Mi-8 transport helicopter with the servicemen of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation on board.

The helicopter crew is unharmed and was taken to an airfield.

“The life and health of the pilots is not in danger. According to the report of the crew and after the inspection of the vehicle, there was no fire impact on the helicopter,” the Russian military said.



