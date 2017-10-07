Russian Military Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Syria – MoD

0

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a Mi-28 Russian combat chopper made an emergency landing in the Syrian province of Hama due to malfunction on Friday.

It was not shelled from the ground, the ministry emphasized, when commenting on speculations that the Russian aircraft was allegedly downed by militants.

The helicopter has been escorting a Mi-8 transport helicopter with the servicemen of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation on board.

The helicopter crew is unharmed and was taken to an airfield.

“The life and health of the pilots is not in danger. According to the report of the crew and after the inspection of the vehicle, there was no fire impact on the helicopter,” the Russian military said.

© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Middle East

Related Post

 Syrian Army Enters Largest Daesh Hotbed in Deir ez... The Syrian army has entered the largest Daesh (ISIS, Islamic State, banned in Russia) stronghold in the province of Deir ez-Zor, the to...
Saudi King's Visit to Russia Could Help Resol... AMMAN (Sputnik) — The visit of Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Moscow is politically advantageous for Jor...
Syrian Army Completes Anti-Daesh Operation in East... DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Syrian government forces and their allies have completed a military operation against Daesh in the eastern p...
'The Youngest Suffered the Most': Syrian... DEIR EZ-ZOR(Sputnik) — The boy and his family have experienced tragedy in their lives, and though they survived, they could not get us...