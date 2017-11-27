Russian Military Denies Claims of Airstrikes on Village in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry dismissed on Monday allegations of attacks by the Russian combat planes on a settlement in Syria.

“The Russian aircraft have not delivered airstrikes on the settlement of Al-Shafah in the province of Deir ez-Zor,” the ministry said in a statement adding that reports about the alleged airstrikes are “nothing but new false information.”

The ministry’s statement was issued after a number of foreign media outlets, citing the UK-based Human Rights Observatory, circulated reports about the alleged Russian airstrikes on the village of Al-Shafah in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province.

Successful military actions in the province of Deir ez-Zor led to the almost complete expulsion of Daesh militants from the area with the west bank of the Euphrates River remaining the only area where terrorist units are currently still operating. After the last major Daesh stronghold in Syria, the town of Abu Kamal, was liberated, Russian Aerospace Forces continue to support the offensive in the Euphrates River Valley conducted by the Syrian army.

The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the attacks of Russian combat planes in Syria “are always carried out away from settlements and only against the targets of international terrorist groups.”