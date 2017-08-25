Russian Military Carries Out a Unique Op in Syria Using Air, Sea-Based Weapons

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), (Sputnik) — Russian troops deployed high-precision air and sea-based weapons against militants in Syria for the first time, according to Lt. Gen. Igor Makushev.

“In the course of a special operation under the General Staff plan, the first combat use of high-precision air and sea-based weapons took place for the first time. The use of air and sea components in one strike option has been perfected,” Makushev said at the Army-2017 forum roundtable.

Makushev went on by saying that over 200 samples of Russian weapons tested in Syria demonstrated their high effectiveness and showed the ability to reach their goals.

Moscow has been involved in a military campaign, which started in 2015, to help Damascus combat terror groups, as well as humanitarian operations to deliver aid to Syrians in need of basic necessities.

The civil war between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terror groups has been raging in the country since 2011.

