Russian Journalists and Servicemen Injured by Explosion in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Journalists of Russia’s NTV and Zvezda broadcasters were injured in Syria on Monday and then were safely evacuated to Russia’s Hmeimim airbase, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“On November 6, terrorists detonated a bomb in a residential quarter of Deir ez-Zor, where Russian media representatives were working. As a result of the explosion, four Russian journalists were injured — Ilya Ushenin (NTV), Timur Voronov (NTV), Konstantin Khudoleev (Zvezda) and Dmitry Starodubsky (Zvezda) — as well as five Russian servicemen from the international demining center, who were clearing the area of mines,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, all of them received necessary medical assistance at the Hmeimim airbase. Nothing threatens their lives, the statement said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has wished quick recovery to Russian journalists and servicemen, recently wounded in an explosion in Syria.

“Speedy recovery to the Russian servicemen, as well as to the NTV employees — Ilya Ushenin and Timur Voronov, [and] employees of Zvezda TV channel — Konstantin Khudoleev and Dmitry Starodubsky,” Zakharova wrote Tuesday on Facebook.

Syria has been engulfed in civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. The international community has taken a number of steps aimed at settling the crisis, including through talks in Geneva and Astana.