Russian Defense Ministry, Red Cross Discuss Cooperation on Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday it had discussed with a delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) the humanitarian situation in Syria, as well as delivery of aid to de-escalation zones and areas liberated from militants in the country’s east.

“The sides exchanged views on the humanitarian situation in the Syrian Arab Republic and prospects for cooperation in providing humanitarian assistance to de-escalation zones, as well as areas liberated from militants in Syria’s east,” the statement said.

Syria has been involved in conflict since 2011 as numerous opposition factions and Islamic extremists and terrorist groups have fought the Syrian Arab Army in order to topple the government of President Bashar Assad.

Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against the terrorist groups and by providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.    

On Sunday, a UN-International Committee of the Red Cross-Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy delivered assistance for 21,500 of the approximately 90,000 people in need of aid in Duma city in the besieged East Ghouta of rural Damascus.

