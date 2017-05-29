Russian Consulate in Turkey Confirms 3 Russians Slightly Injured in Bus Accident

ANKARA (Sputnik) — A spokesperson for the Russian Consulate General in Turkey confirmed to Sputnik on Sunday that three Russian women had been slightly injured in a minibus accident in the Turkish Antalya province.

“A total of three Russian female tourists were injured in the accident. They sustained bruises and scratches. They left for an excursion that was not organized by their tour operator,” the spokesperson explained.

Earlier in the day, Dogan News Agency (DHA) reported that the minibus accident took place at around 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) on the road connecting the cities of Cappadocia and Alanya. According to the media outlet, there were nine Russian nationals in the minibus, including one child.

Turkish police confirmed earlier on Sunday to Sputnik that three Russian tourists had been injured in the road accident.

