Russian Combat Jets Destroy Over 3,000 Tank Trucks of Terrorists in Syria

ROME (Sputnik) — Since the start of the operation in Syria, Russian combat jets have destroyed more than 3,000 gasoline tank trucks of terrorists and over 200 plants processing and pumping oil products, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for New Challenges and Threats (DNCT) Dmitry Feoktistov said Wednesday.

“It is possible to fight terrorism and its financing by destroying the terrorist infrastructure, including energy, on the ground. Since the beginning of the operation in Syria, the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed more than 3,000 gasoline tank trucks and over 200 plants for processing and pumping oil products,” Feoktistov told reporters in Rome.

