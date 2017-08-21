Russian Aerospace Forces Destroy Daesh Convoy Heading To Syrian Deir ez-Zor

The ministry also pointed out that Russia’s Aerospace forces had destroyed more than 200 Daesh militants and over 20 vehicles carrying large-caliber weapons, as well as armored vehicles, including tanks.

“The aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed yet another large convoy of IS [Daesh] terrorists, which was heading towards Deir ez-Zor, where international terrorists are trying to regroup and equip their last foothold in Syria,” the ministry’s statement read.

“The destruction of IS in the area of Deir ez-Zor will become the strategic defeat of the international terrorist group in the Syrian Arab Republic,” the statement said.

Sputnik News



