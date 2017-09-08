Russia Sends New Humanitarian Convoy to Liberated Areas of Deir ez-Zor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has sent another humanitarian convoy to liberated areas of the city of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria to deliver food, water, and medical supplies to local population, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

“A new humanitarian convoy has been sent to the liberated areas of the city of Deir ez-Zor, which has been besieged for more than three years,” the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

According to the document, the Russian side plans to deliver food, bottled drinking water, medicines, mobile generators and essential goods.

On Tuesday, the Syrian army assisted by Russia managed to finally break the three-year Daesh siege of the city of Deir ez-Zor, with food and ammunition only being delivered to the city by air, while helicopters from the city of Qamishli had been evacuating the wounded and delivering essential supplies to the city’s population.

When commenting on the successful operation on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian strikes on Daesh terrorist group’s positions, including today’s frigate’s strikes with cruise missiles from the Mediterranean, allowed the Syrian Armed Forces to break the 3-year siege of Deir ez-Zor. The Russian strikes conducted simultaneously by aviation and a warship destroyed Daesh fortified areas, undergound tunnels, artillery positions and ammunition depots near Deir ez-Zor.

The Russian military called the Deir ez-Zor victory the most important achievement of the Syrian army during the 6-year war.

