Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours – MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian side in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian reconciliation has recorded three ceasefire violations over past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered four breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

#SYRIA Bulletin of Russian Defence Ministry on ceasefire observation in the Syrian Arab Republic (November 6, 2017) https://t.co/1oNNS5TQmK pic.twitter.com/TipCKJrgFZ — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) 6 ноября 2017 г.

​”The situation in the de-escalation zones is assessed as stable. Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered three cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (1), Homs (1) and Daraa (1). The Turkish party has registered four cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo (2), Idlib (1) and Damascus (1),” the ministry said in a daily bulletin.

The Russian Center for Syria’s reconciliation carried out two humanitarian actions, delivering 1.7 metric tonnes of food supplies to residents of Syrian city of Al Zabadani in Damascus province, and providing medical aid at a hospital in the city of Aleppo, the bulletin noted.