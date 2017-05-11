Russia Reconstructing Star Street in Bethlehem, Leading to Jesus' Birth Place

BETHLEHEM (Sputnik) – The Russian government has allocated $4 million to Palestine for reconstruction work in the historic center of the city of Bethlehem, where Jesus was born according to the New Testament, the head of the Russian Representative Office to the Palestinian National Authority told Sputnik Thursday.

“The reconstruction of Star Street in the historic center of Bethlehem is a Russian project implemented jointly with the foreign and finance ministries of Palestine and the Bethlehem mayoral office,” Aydar Aganin said.

Aganin took part in the Thursday project inauguration ceremony, which was also attended by the city authorities.

“The Bethlehem mayoral office received a grant from the Russian government in the amount of $4 million, for reconstruction,” the Russian official told Sputnik.

The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem and the Pilgrimage Route, which goes from Jerusalem to the Church, connecting the entrance of Bethlehem with the Church and extending along Star Street through the historical Damascus Gate toward the Manger Square, is on the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) World Heritage List.

The Star Street reconstruction project will cover not only the street itself, but all adjacent buildings as well. Repair work is scheduled to start in September, 2017.

Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East