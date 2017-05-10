Russia Provides Humanitarian Aid to Over 1,500 Syrians in Aleppo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria, where people are suffering from the consequences of ongoing fighting between government forces and terrorists, such as Daesh.

“Within last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 4 humanitarian actions in the province of Aleppo… 1,507 people have received humanitarian aid,” the bulletin, posted by the Russian Defense Ministry, read.

The total weight of drinking water provided to the Syrian population has reached 4.8 tonnes.

Russia also airdropped 21 tonnes of foodstuff as part of UN humanitarian aid to the Deir ez-Zor area using parachute platforms.

