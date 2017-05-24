Russia in Talks With Egypt on Deliveries of Copters for Mistral-Class Warships

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Moscow and Cairo are negotiating deliveries of Russian choppers intended for Egyptian Mistral-class helicopter carriers, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

“There are contacts between our competent organizations,” Bogdanov said when asked on Egypt’s interest in buying Russia’s helicopters.

On May 5, the CEO of the company Russian Helicopters, Andrey Boginsky, said Egypt would decide whether to buy Russia’s shipborne Ka-52K Katran combat helicopters for Egypt’s Mistral helicopter carriers by the end of May.

Egypt bought two French-made Mistral warships in 2016. Initially, France produced the helicopter carriers for Russia, however, Paris refused to deliver them to Russia in the light of the increased tensions over the Ukrainian crisis.

