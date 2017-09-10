Russia Delivers Humanitarian Assistance to Syria's Deir Ez-Zor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, the humanitarian operation was carried out in liberated areas of Deir ez-Zor. The Russian military has delivered food products, bottled drinking water, medicaments, mobile generators, and items of first necessity.

Russian military continues its work on returning refugees to their houses, recovering destroyed infrastructure, and providing humanitarian aid, according to the statement.

“The Russian party jointly with the Aleppo’s authorities have opened a school in the district of al-Furkan. About 500 pupils are supposed to study there,” the statement added.

On Tuesday, the Syrian army lifted the three-year-long blockade of Deir ez-Zor. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, efforts of the Syrian government forces were backed by Russian air and cruise missile strikes.

