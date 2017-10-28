Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Settlement Liberated From Terrorists

LATAKIA (Syria) (Sputnik) – Russian troops from the Defense Ministry’s center for reconciliation on Saturday said it delivered humanitarian aid to Syrian village of At Tayyibah recently liberated from terrorists.

The villagers received food packages, which included flour, grains, canned goods and tea.

“The settlement is located almost at the front line… About ten kilometers from here the conflict area is located. Explosions are constantly heard as well as the activities of illegal militant groups,” reconciliation center spokesman Col. Aleksander Sergeev told reporters, adding that a special military police unit had been deployed to the area to ensure security and order.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Syria is still complicated and Russia continues to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Syria. Russian Center for Reconciliation carried out two humanitarian actions in the provinces of Aleppo and Homs. The humanitarian situation in the Rukban refugee camp, which is located inside the US-controlled zone, is worsening. The spread of drugs, agitation and recruitment of people into terrorist organizations continues.

