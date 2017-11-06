Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Settlement Jubb Madi

0

LATAKIA (Sputnik) Russian servicemen have delivered humanitarian aid to the small Syrian village Jubb Madi, which is currently in need.

“In this village, as you can see, the humanitarian disaster is obvious. People are in need of both food and medical assistance,” Vladimir Zakharov, the spokesman of the the Russian reconciliation center in Syria, told reporters Monday.

READ MORE: US Actions in Syria’s At Tanf Violate Humanitarian Law — Reconciliation Center

The local school lacks pens, notebooks, pencils, albums and other school belongings that are necessary for the normal educational process. The Russian military reported that in the future they will bring office supplies to this village.

The village of Jubb Madi, which is located in Syria’s Aleppo province, is inhabited by dozens of refugees from other settlements. The majority of the village’s population consists of women, children and old people. Most of the men of the village have gone to war, while others have migrated for work to neighboring countries.

The Syrian government and armed opposition groups have agreed a nationwide ceasefire starting at midnight local time on December 30, 2016.

 

