Russia Delivers Five Tonnes of Aid to Syrians Over 24 Hours – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the bulletin, a total of eight humanitarian actions were conducted, with aid having been delivered to the civilians of the Aleppo, Latakia and Quneitra provinces.

“The total weight of humanitarian cargoes delivered – 5 tons. 1547 people have received humanitarian aid,” the bulletin said.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria, as well as conducting an aerial operation against numerous terrorists groups operating in the country.

