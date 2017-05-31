Russia Condemns Deadly Kabul Blast – Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Zakharova noted that no Russian citizens have been injured in the attack near the German embassy and a NATO mission headquarters.

“We strongly condemn this terrorist act, we expect that its organizers and perpetrators will bear severe punishment. We call on the Afghan authorities to take appropriate measures to ensure security both in the capital and in other parts of the country,” she said at a briefing.

​Up to 80 people were killed in an explosion and 350 wounded in the Afghan capital of Kabul as the number of casualties continues to rise, local media quoted the Ministry of Public Health as saying Wednesday. The blast rocked Kabul city adding that a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives close to the Zanbaq square in the diplomatic quarter of the city.

