Russia Brings Over 4 Tonnes of Relief Aid to Syrians

HMEYMIM (Sputnik) — Russia’s military has delivered slightly over 4 tonnes of relief aid to civilians in Aleppo and Daraa, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

“Civilians have received 4.2 tons of food products in the areas of Suleimaniyah, Benezid, al-Maadi, al-Jdida al-Janubi, Haidariyah, and al-Zabdiyah in the Aleppo city as well as in the Daraa city,” the ministry’s center for Syrian reconciliation said in a statement.

Additionally, Russian planes airdropped 21 tonnes of UN-provided food rations to the besieged city of Deir ez-Zor.

This was the first aid delivery since a Russia-initiated accord on the creation of four safe zones across Syria came into force at midnight. The pact prohibits fighting in specially-designated areas to allow for unhindered humanitarian access and the return of refugees.

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East