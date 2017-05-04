Russia Brings 1.8 Tonnes of Relief Aid to Thousand of Syrians in Aleppo

HMEYMIM (Sputnik) — Russia’s military has delivered 1.8 tonnes of humanitarian aid to civilians in Aleppo, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin on Thursday.

“Citizens of Aleppo have received 1.8 tons of food products in the areas of al-Shabha al-Kadim, Quarter 3,000, Tambuga, al-Salkhin, Tirabl al-Halek, and Hanany. Within last 24 hours, 1,240 citizens have received humanitarian aid,” the ministry’s center for Syrian reconciliation said.

Additionally, Russian planes airdropped 21.5 tonnes of UN-provided food rations to the besieged city of Deir ez-Zor, while more food and medical supplies were transported by land to the town of Duma, northeast of Damascus.

